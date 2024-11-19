Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 11-17

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DISBELIEF AT STEALTHY THIEF

Neighbors hope their camera footage will nab the crook who stole several valuable items from a vehicle parked in the front drive of a residence located in the 11400 block of Strait Lane on Nov. 12.

12 Tuesday

The burglary of a home that was under construction was committed in the 6500 block of Desco Drive.

An unspecified theft offense occurred at a grocery store located in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

Destruction of property occurred at a restaurant located in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

13 Wednesday

A driver hit another vehicle with his car in the 6100 block of Joyce Way.

A theft of an unspecified nature occurred in the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

An incident of violence was reported in a commercial area located in the 8500 block of Turtle Creek Blvd.

An offense of an unspecified nature occurred at NorthPark Center.

14 Thursday

A handgun was stolen from inside a vehicle parked in a commercial lot located in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane.

Authorities were dispatched to investigate a suspicious individual at a bank in the 8500 block of Boedeker Street.

15 Friday

A vandal destroyed property at a residence located in the 10400 block of Lennox Lane.

The window of a car was broken, and property was stolen in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

A driver fled the scene after colliding with a motor vehicle in the 10900 block of Inwood Road.

Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in a commercial lot located in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

An unhinged individual drove a vehicle at a pedestrian in The Village of Preston Hollow, causing the shopper to fear for their life.

16 Saturday

Theft of money by deception was reported in the 4800 block of Park Lane.

Property was stolen from inside a vehicle parked at a convenience store parked in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.