University Park Announces New Director of Human Resources

University Park has selected Talia Gregory, who has more than 20 years of comprehensive Human Resources experience, as the city’s new Director of Human Resources.

Gregory will start in her new role on Nov. 27. She joins the city from the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA), where she served as the Assistant Director of Human Resources.

During her time at the NTTA, Gregory led initiatives in performance management, employee engagement, and talent management, including programs such as tuition reimbursement, sign-on bonuses, and employee retention strategies.

“We are excited to welcome Talia to our leadership team,” City Manager Robbie Corder said. “Her proven track record in HR innovation and commitment to employee engagement will be invaluable assets as we aim to maintain a dedicated workforce for the City of University Park.”

Gregory’s has an MBA in Human Resources Management from Strayer University, a BSBA in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a Diversity and Inclusion for HR certification from eCornell.

Gregory is a Certified Professional in Talent Development, and a certified Crucial Conversations trainer, as well as an accredited facilitator for Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team and Everything DiSC Workplace.

Outside of work, Gregory enjoys traveling to new places and experiencing diverse cultures with her family.

“I look forward to working with the team and bringing my experience to contribute to making a meaningful impact for the community,” she said.