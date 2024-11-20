Ensure Your Loved One’s Life Story Will Live On With A Life in Film

What would it mean to have your loved one’s life story on film?

To learn how your father grew up?

For your children to see and hear their grandmother share stories from her childhood?

To have your loved one and their memories forever captured in film, audiobook, and eBook?

And relive for generation to come?

A Life in Film is your loved one’s life story captured in film and your unique, professional-grade documentary. With A Life in Film, Soulbox Productions films your family member from the comfort of their own home, so they can share their story, anecdotes, and favorite memories. Cherished family photos can also be implemented to enhance their story. Custom, professionally-designed Family Audiobooks and eBooks are also available.

The owners of Soulbox, Dave and Corbin, are an award-winning, husband-and-wife team with over twenty-five years of video production experience. They are your guides throughout the entire process.

“Corbin and Dave achieved an outstanding product with efficiency and a streamlined process, which we could never have done without their expertise. Our 100-year-old mother had many stories to share, some that we had heard and many we had not. We cannot thank Dave and Corbin enough for their professional work in making our mother’s story come to life!” – Steve Atchley

Ensure your loved one’s life story will live on for generations to come. A Holiday Special with a $1000 savings is available for a limited time. Experience the films and begin the process today: ALifeInFilm.com.