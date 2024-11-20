Wednesday, November 20, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy HPISD
MIS Recognized as School of Distinction

McCulloch Intermediate School was recently recognized as a School of Distinction by the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE), an honor given to just 17 schools around the country.

The award celebrates schools educating students between the ages of 10 and 15 for their commitment to excellence and AMLE best practices, which include cultivating high expectations, and encouraging students to take responsibility for their own learning and contribute to the world around them.

McCulloch Intermediate School was the only school in Texas to receive recognition.

