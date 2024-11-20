Preston Hollow Retiree Urges Support of WWII Monument

By: Robert Bohannon

As a retired CEO, I am acutely aware of the importance of honoring our past while striving for a prosperous future. Our city, rich in history and innovation, stands as a testament to the American spirit of resilience and progress.

One of the pillars of the community was the late Jess Hay — a titan in business and philanthropy.

Jess served on the board of directors for the company I guided, but it was in our collaboration with the National World War II Memorial that I was able to see his enthusiasm for the Greatest Generation shine brightest.

The memorial in Washington, D.C., is a powerful tribute to the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, including the more than 400,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is a place of reflection, education, and honor, ensuring that the stories of bravery, sacrifice, and unity from that era are preserved for future generations.

However, maintaining this memorial and continuing its mission requires ongoing support. With this spirit in mind, please consider purchasing a Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin from the U.S. Mint. This is more than a mere transaction; it is an investment in our nation’s legacy and an act of gratitude toward the Greatest Generation.

The National Park Service, which oversees the maintenance of the memorial, has an estimated $23 billion capital backlog. This financial support is crucial for maintaining the site and providing educational resources via Friends of the National World War II Memorial a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2007.

For us in Dallas, a city known for its thriving economy and cultural heritage, supporting the memorial through the purchase of a commemorative coin is a way to give back to those who paved the way for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is a means to connect with our history and to honor the values that have made our nation strong: courage, resilience, and patriotism.

Furthermore, a commemorative coin serves as a personal keepsake, a tangible connection to the past. It is an heirloom that can be passed down through generations, telling the story of the valor and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation. Each coin is a reminder of the cost of freedom and the importance of remembering our history.

In today’s rapidly changing world, we mustn’t lose sight of the lessons of the past.

The National World War II Memorial stands as a reminder of the costs of war and the value of peace. By supporting the Memorial, we are ensuring that the sacrifices of World War II veterans are not forgotten and that their legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Let us come together to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that the values they fought for continue to inspire us all.

Robert Bohannon lives in Preston Hollow and is a member of the board of directors of Friends of the National World War II Memorial.