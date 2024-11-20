Wesley Prep Students Raise Dough With Donuts for Angel Tree

Second grade students at Wesley Prep School began selling donuts this week to raise funds for families in need of a little help this holiday season. Proceeds will allow the students to adopt “angels” from The Salvation Army Angel Tree. The students hope the outreach project will raise both awareness and dollars for the program.

The student-led outreach project also incorporates a math lesson, as the students use the funds to purchase as many items as they can to fulfill their angel’s Christmas wishes while budgeting the funds they have raised.

In North Texas, which hosts one of the largest Angel Tree programs in the world, The Salvation Army ensures tens of thousands experience the joy of Christmas morning each year. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program serves as a symbol of hope, particularly at a time when many are continuing to struggle with the impacts of inflation and rising costs. Across the region, thousands are faced with tough choices on how to stretch their already tight household budgets, leaving many torn between purchasing presents for the holidays or putting food on the table.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program runs through Dec. 7 and invites the community members to help to brighten Christmas morning for 45,000 children, seniors, and adults with special needs this year.

New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at multiple sites across North Texas, including drive-thru options.

The second-graders will be selling donuts for $2 and giving out big grins for free through the month of December.