Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN:

Abbey Glass The Plaza at Preston Center The approachable, luxury womenswear brand steeped in confidence, timelessness, and playful elegance recently celebrated the grand opening of its new boutique.

Galleria Dallas Various Stores UNIQLO, a Japanese brand that features functional clothes designed with innovative features in a wide variety of colors and styles, opened on Oct. 18. Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand which designs, manufactures and markets high-quality jewelry at affordable prices, has opened on level one.

La Casita Coffee Half Price Books The coffee shop from James Beard-nominated pastry chef Maricsa Trejo and her husband Alex Henderson has opened inside the flagship store on Northwest Highway.

Highland Park Village Various Stores French luxury brand Chloé has opened its first Texas location, which features women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, eyewear, and beauty. The California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne’s pop-up location is its largest store to date and carries apparel, accessories, home, and apothecary products, as well as the Oak Essentials skincare line.

NorthPark Center Various Stores Givenchy is bringing French luxury to NorthPark shoppers with its first Texas store on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. Rothy’s, the sustainable lifestyle brand known for transforming single-use plastic into stylish, versatile, and washable shoes, bags, and accessories, opened a NorthPark location on Oct. 9.