Scots, Wolverines Meet Again in Playoffs

Familiarity might not be a factor when Highland Park and Frisco Wakeland meet in a Class 5A Division I area-round playoff game.

However, the postseason fates of the Scots and Wolverines have been intertwined multiple times in recent years as they prepare for a rematch on Friday in Plano.

HP eliminated Wakeland in the opening round in 2019, only for the Wolverines to return the favor two years later in a second-round upset — which also happened to be the most recent campaign with HP in the 5A classification.

This season, the Scots (10-1) carry a seven-game winning streak into the matchup that includes an unbeaten run through District 7-5A and a resounding 48-0 win over Leander Rouse in the first round. It was the first postseason shutout for HP since 2013.

Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall surpassed 2,500 passing yards for the season by throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Otherwise, the HP offense has showcased remarkable depth and balance throughout the season, with James Lancaster as the leading rusher and Cannon Bozman the top receiver.

As the offense has gained steam, the defense has allowed just 9.4 points per game during the winning streak for the Scots, and also forced two turnovers against Rouse. HP was stellar on special teams, too, including a pair of Reece Tiffany field goals.

After a slow start, the Wolverines (8-3) have surged late with six consecutive victories, including a wild 65-59 upset of powerhouse Frisco Lone Star in late October.

Wakeland advanced in decisive fashion with a 42-7 win over Carrollton Newman Smith last week in which junior quarterback Jayden Maples finished with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Braxton Cole (112 rushing yards), Grayson Myer (87 receiving yards), and Ryder Treadway (71 receiving yards) all reached the end zone, too. The Wakeland defense has improved in the latter half of the season, as the Wolverines secured a No. 3 seed in a challenging District 5-5A.

Wakeland is making its 11th consecutive playoff appearance, while the Scots have appeared in postseason play for 37 seasons in a row. The winner will face either Frisco Reedy or Georgetown next week in a Region II quarterfinal.

