TACA New Works Fund Celebrates Underrepresented Artists

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) has announced the recipients of their 2024 New Works Fund. Cara Mía Theatre, Soul Rep Theatre, Undermain Theatre, Teatro Dallas, and Pegasus Media Project will each receive a share of the $125,000 distribution.

The five recipients were selected by a panel of local and national artists, who considered the artistic merit, integrity, impact, and feasibility of their projects.

The TACA New Works Fund was established in 2012 to support the development and performance of innovative new works of art in Dallas County. In 2022, the fund was refocused to amplify and cultivate artistic creation by underrepresented artists.

Since its inception, the New Works Fund has awarded $1,275,000 to support the creation of 40 new works of art in North Texas.

“New works of art are crucial to shaping the artistic identity of Dallas, both here locally and nationally,” Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director Maura Sheffler said. “Every year, we are energized by the wealth of creativity our community has to offer, and we are honored to support the creation of these five new works and the incredible artists and organizations behind them through this year’s TACA New Works Fund.”

The fund is made possible through presenting sponsor Texas Instruments, with additional support provided by PNC, Embrey Family Foundation, The Rea Charitable Trust, and Anne Davidson, with founding support from the Donna Wilhelm Family Fund.