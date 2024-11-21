The 15th Annual Hope Party Brings Attention to Mental Health

The 15th Annual Hope Party, the largest fundraiser benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation, will be held at The Statler Dallas on Nov. 22.

Presented by The Christopher Barkley Foundation, the fundraiser will feature dinner, dancing, an auction, and a wine and spirits pull.

Since 2006, the Grant Halliburton Foundation has helped more than 325,000 students, educators, and parents, recognize the signs of mental illness through various avenues, including education, conferences, collaboration, and encouragement.

Entertainment for the fundraiser will feature Aura by Scott Michaels, and CW33 host Jenny Anchondo as M.C.

Danielle Hunter, Steve Noviello, and Reed Robertson will co-chair the event. The Auction Chair will be Laura McCallan, the Wine And Spirits Pull Chair will be Jess Bolander, and the Auction Display Chair will be Polly Campbell. Décor Chairs will be Pablo Arellano, Ramiro Garcia, and CONCEPTO. The Media sponsor is PaperCity.

The welcome reception begins at 6:30 p.m., the ballroom doors open at 7 p.m., and dinner and the program start at 7:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are $250. To purchase a ticket or sponsorship, click HERE.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Hope Party, the Grant Halliburton Foundation, and future events click HERE.