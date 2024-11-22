Friday, November 22, 2024

Editor’s Inbox: Help Ebby Help Food Banks

If you’re like me, you are looking forward to days off and holiday feasting.

But while we prepare to give thanks at the expense of a turkey’s life, perhaps we should also be thinking about those who face more challenges when it comes to putting food on a table.

Cody Baker, brand manager and director of advertising for Ebby Halliday, messaged People Newspapers about an opportunity to make donations go farther in the fight against hunger.

With support from the Ebby Halliday Foundation, donors can triple the value of their gifts to the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank through Dec. 6.

“One in six North Texans is food insecure,” Baker said in an email. “I invite you to join me in making sure many of these neighbors have a much happier, healthier and brighter holiday season with a donation of any size. And with the help of an Ebby Halliday Foundation matching gift, every contribution made through the dedicated site will go even farther. Thanks for making a difference with me!”

To donate, simply visit bit.ly/FightHunger24

