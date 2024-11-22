Pets and Animal Houses Ready for Adoption at NorthPark Center

If Santa is expected to deliver a furry bundle of joy this year, the SPCA of Texas and NorthPark Center can make the wish come true.

The Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Pavilion has provided special adoption experiences for thousands of four-legged animals and their loving new families for more than 30 years.

Courtesy NorthPark Center

Adoption counselors will be on hand to help families choose the right animals for their specific lifestyle from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fewer animals will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays.

And after picking out the family’s new best friend, some special digs can be found just a few steps away.



The 10th annual Bark + Build Design/Build Competition and silent auction, where architects, contractors, and design teams come together to create one-of-a-kind dog houses and cat condos to benefit the SPCA of Texas will be presented at NorthPark Center Nov. 21-Dec. 8.

The Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, TEXO, and the Construction Association teamed up to create the “furr-niture,” which can be viewed on NorthPark’s Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Holiday-themed pet goodies will also be available for purchase; the proceeds will benefit the SPCA of Texas.