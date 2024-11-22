Sadelle’s Holiday Boxes Help Families in Need

Sadelle’s is selling a Holiday Box that includes enough food for four-to-six people, but will help feed thousands.

The box is filled with its signature bagels, house made spreads, salads, House-Cured and Smoked Scottish Salmon, and an assortment of cookies, brownies and macaroons packaged up in a cute Sadelle’s tote that also includes a linen table cloth and napkins from The Mahjong Line.

Sadelle’s Holiday Box Treats 4-6, feeds thousands. PHOTO: Major Food Group

The Sadelle’s Holiday Box costs $300. All proceeds from its sales will help provide turkeys, chickens, and hams for the S.M. Wright Foundation’s annual Christmas in The Park event. I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at this event, and it’s a beautiful display of love and generosity where thousands of Dallas families in need receive Christmas gifts such as clothing, books, toys, and bicycles. For the first time, they can also pick up protein for their Christmas meals as well.

“We are honored to have Sadelle’s, Major Food Group and their partners support the 2024 S.M. Wright Foundation Christmas in the Park at Fair Park event. Thanks to their generosity, through the Holiday Box initiative, we can provide registered families with fresh food for their holiday meals — something we’ve never been able to offer before. This is a true blessing for thousands of families in need of holiday assistance” said S.M. Wright II, Co-Founder, President & CEO of the S.M. Wright Foundation.

Rows of bikes await excited kids at Christmas in the Park at Fair Park PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Sadelle’s is not only celebrating the season, but also creating an opportunity to give back to the community during a particularly meaningful and tradition-filled time of year.

The Holiday Boxes are available for pickup on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning at Sadelle’s Highland Park, or can be delivered within 20 miles of Highland Park Village. You can preorder at Sadelle’s in Highland Park Village or order online here. All orders must be placed by December 10.

Major shout out to Major Food Group’s key partners in this endeavor, including Chef’s Warehouse, Freebird, Craftable, Nueske’s, and The Mahjong Line.

And if Santa is reading this, I’ve been pretty good this year and would love for you to bring me this gorgeous Foodie mahjong set from The Mahjong Line.

For more information on the Holiday Boxes or to learn more about Sadelle’s, visit https://www.sadelles.com/location/dallas/. Follow on social media at @majorfoodgroup.