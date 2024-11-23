Intersection of Preston and Lovers Closed Friday Evening Due to Fatality Accident

The intersection of Preston Road and Lovers Lane was closed at about 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 22 due to an investigation of a multi-vehicle, fatality accident, according to a news release from the city of University Park.

According to the news release:

“Around 6:36 p.m., University Park Police and Fire were dispatched to a five-vehicle collision at the intersection of Preston Road and Lovers Lane. According to reports, a Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on Lovers at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, colliding with another vehicle that was heading north on Preston. The collision pushed the vehicle into three other vehicles that were stopped at the red light heading west on Lovers. Witnesses say that the suspect attempted to flee the scene, but a witness was able to temporarily detain the suspect. The suspect broke free and was arrested by UPPD shortly after about a block away, near the 7100 block of Tulane.”

A woman was found deceased at the scene by University Park fire department paramedics when they arrived at 6:38 p.m. A man in the vehicle struck by the suspect was taken to Presbyterian in critical condition. Two additional victims were examined by paramedics, who determined they were not injured, according to the news release.

Names of the victims were being withheld pending family notification.