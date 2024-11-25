Betsy Buzzini Tyson was born at Florence Nightingale Hospital in Dallas, TX, February 13, 1948. It was Friday the 13th, so she thought that it was her lucky day. She lived her childhood in Highland Park on Belclaire Ave. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1966. She attended SMU and was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She later graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Arts in history and education. She returned to Dallas as a single mother with her daughters , Tracy and Elizabeth, and started a career in real estate. She founded her own property management company. She married Knox Tyson in 1993, and later moved to Salado, TX where she retired.

Betsy had a beautiful life with Knox and lots of dogs. She will always be known for her generosity, kindness, and reaching out to those in need. Her love of acting led her to the Salado Theater, where she became sought after for roles. Her love of home décor, arts and crafts and color made her a larger-than-life personality. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed.

Betsy Tyson of Salado passed away early Monday morning on November 18, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband Knox Tyson; daughters: Ellizabeth Kinnison of San Antonio and Tracy Davis of Dallas; stepson, John Tyson and stepdaughter, DeeDee Hoak; granddaughters: Audrey Kinnison and May Davis; siblings: Peter Buzzini and Carol Simmons, both of Houston.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Robert Peter Buzzini.

Services will be on Monday, November 25, at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel, Salado, 11:00am with Tom Lathen, presiding. The burial will be in the Historic Salado Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.