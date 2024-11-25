Janice Wootten Bond, 83, of Dallas, Texas passed peacefully on November 18, 2024.

Janice was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma on November 25, 1940 to John and Marion Wootten and moved as a young girl to Clayton, New Mexico where she grew up on her Family’s ranch and graduated from high school. After a year at Mills College in 1958 in Oakland, California, she transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where she received her BFA in Music and was an active member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

While at OU, Janice met and married Myron Humphrey Bond, with whom she celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. They have been residents of Highland Park for the last 52 years. She is survived by Myron and their two very special children – Richard Allen Bond, who lives in Frisco with his wife, Catherine, and daughters Grace, Savannah, and Morgan; and Lori Bond Weathers, who resides in Santa Barbara, California with her husband, Alex, and daughters Ella and Cameron. Some of Janice’s favorite memories were of the many family trips over the years.

Music, OU football, and Tri Delt remained a large part of Janice’s life. She played organ in several churches and attended countless Sooner games over the past 60 years. Her other passion was volunteer work, including prominent roles with Tri Delt Charity Antiques Show and the PTA at Bradfield Elementary and McCullough Middle Schools.

For many years she also enjoyed actively participating in the Athenaeum Book Club, the Mary K. Craig Class, the Dallas Country Club and as a Board member of the Dallas Woman’s Club. In recent years, she worked as a volunteer with Love Thy Baby to provide baby clothing for families in need in the DFW area.

Janice requested no funeral service, but thanks all her good friends for their many shared cherished and fond memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Thy Neighbor.