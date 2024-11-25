Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 18-24

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY AS APPLE PIE

What’s easier than battling the crowd at the Apple Store in NorthPark Center? Breaking into an unlocked Land Rover on Northwest Parkway. A thief stole a MacBook Pro and backpack from the vehicle at about 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 21.

UNIVERSITY PARK

18 Monday

Officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance in a residence on the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

Officers investigated the possible burglary of a 2014 BMW at about 8:03 a.m. on Purdue Street.

A purse poacher may have stolen a Louis Vuitton purse, social security card, credit cards, and driver’s license from a vehicle on Villanova Drive.

19 Tuesday

A man was arrested on an outside warrant at about 1:03 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

20 Wednesday

A 34-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 3:45 a.m. on Colgate Avenue.

Reported at 9:01 a.m.: A destructive deviant stole building materials from the construction site of a new home on Hanover Street during the night of Nov. 19.

A fraudster used the credit card information of an 81-year-old woman on Stanford Avenue before 4 p.m.

A car thief took off in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe before 7:29 p.m. on Caruth Boulevard.

21 Thursday

Reported at 7:03 a.m.: A car crook stole a GMC Sierra, boxes of ammunition, and clothing from in front of a home on Bryn Mawr Drive.

22 Friday

Reported at 7:21 a.m. on Amherst Avenue: A 17-year-old female allegedly threatened to exhibit or use a firearm at a school.

A crook stole an unlocked 2000 Mercedes-Benz S550 from a circle driveway in front of a home on Rosedale Avenue before 8:36 a.m.

Reported at 2:11 p.m. on Greenbrier Drive: A serial swindler broke into two 2005 Chevy Tahoes overnight on Nov. 19.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at about 6:33 p.m. after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatality, multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Preston Road. Click HERE to read more about this story.

A 15-year-old boy threw eggs at a house on Normandy Avenue, breaking glass windows, at about 9:23 p.m.

23 Saturday

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and carrying a Ruger Security-9 semi-automatic pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition without a license at about 12:31 a.m. on Lovers Lane.

24 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A brazen bandit stole a 2024 Cadillac Escalade from the parking lot of The Plaza at Preston Center at about 1:53 p.m.

A sneaky thief broke into a 2023 Chevy in Snider Plaza at about 2:47 p.m., and stole an iPad, laptop, and 9 mm Shield pistol.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

A reckless roadster broke the driver’s side mirror of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue when they hit it before 2:15 p.m., and broke the law when they failed to leave a note.

A crafty crook stole multiple tools from a Ford work van in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue before 2:15 p.m.

A thief stole the red plastic cover off the tail light of a 2008 Chrysler 300 in the parking lot behind The Shops of Highland Park before 4:37 p.m.

19 Tuesday

Reported at 10:42 a.m.: The driver of a Lexus RX 350 flew off down Mockingbird Lane after hitting a 2018 Honda Accord in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

20 Wednesday

A careless cruiser struck a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover in Highland Park Village before 1:45 p.m., then drove off without leaving information.

23 Saturday

A man was arrested on a warrant at about 12:32 a.m. in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue.

A phony friend stole a woman’s 2012 Honda Accord in the 4300 block of St. Johns Drive at about 8:44 a.m., along with the cell phone and massage tools in it.

Reported at 10:28 p.m.: A muddled motorist drove the wrong way down a lane in Highland Park Village, stopped, drove in reverse, hit a 2019 Chevy Equinox, and drove off without leaving information.

24 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 2:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

A stealthy thief stole a 2001 Chevy Silverado from the 4500 block of Beverly Drive before 6:30 a.m.