‘Park Cities People’ Applauds
University Park Elementary School Librarian Mary Valuck, who was recognized Oct. 15 as the sole recipient of the F.L. Elder Award from the Texas Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. The award is given annually for providing positive information to communities and residents about public education. In addition to her work as school librarian, Valuck is responsible for University Park Elementary’s Instagram and for articles about the school in the weekly district newsletter.
Miranda McParlin, Joben Singh, and Jordan Wallingford, who have been recognized as Diane Galloway Volunteers of the Year by the Friends of the University Park Public Library.
McParlin, a sophomore at Highland Park High School, was instrumental in implementing and leading the Little Artists program at the library. At each workshop, McParlin reads a book about a featured artist, then guides young attendees in a hands-on project inspired by the artist’s work. McParlin also created and maintains the library’s children’s book recommendation board.
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Singh designed and built rolling book carts for the Friends to use during book sales and for book displays. The Highland Park High School senior dedicated more than 100 hours to the endeavor. He led a team of 20 Boy Scouts who worked on construction, and he raised $580 to pay for all the materials used.
Wallingford, a sophomore at Ursuline Academy, has dedicated more than 60 hours of service to the library and Friends as part of book sales efforts in 2024 alone. She has assisted in implementing special programs, including the book art program, and has been key to understanding how the library can serve teenagers.