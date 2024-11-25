Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 18-24
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COUNT TO TEN BEFORE THROWING A PEN
An aggravated individual picked up a pen and used it as a weapon, throwing it at another individual, causing injury at a bar located in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.
19 Tuesday
A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred in the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road.
20 Wednesday
A bold criminal damaged a car while gaining access to its interior, stealing personal property at Preston Center.
An unknown offense occurred in the 11800 block of Welch Road.
A vehicle’s window was broken at the Preston Center during an attempted burglary.
A theft occurred at a retail store located in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.
The window of a vehicle was broken, and property was stolen at Preston Center.
A car was damaged, and property was stolen in a commercial parking lot located in the 8300 block of Douglas Avenue.
21 Thursday
A car key was taken without consent by an individual who left the premises with it at a residence located in the 6800 block of Brookshire Drive.
22 Friday
An assault and robbery occurred in the 10800 block of Camellia Drive, where a chain was stolen from an individual, and the victim was dragged under a vehicle.
23 Saturday
Property was stolen from a vehicle located at a residence in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.
An assailant struck an individual with a rifle and stole his wallet in the 3200 block of Park Lane.
24 Sunday
An individual carrying 41 pounds of marijuana clearly wasn’t trying to stay under the radar of law enforcement, or under the four ounces allowed via the newly-passed proposition R, when caught on airport property near Love Field Airport in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue.