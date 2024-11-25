Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 18-24

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COUNT TO TEN BEFORE THROWING A PEN

An aggravated individual picked up a pen and used it as a weapon, throwing it at another individual, causing injury at a bar located in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

19 Tuesday

A theft of an undisclosed nature occurred in the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road.

20 Wednesday

A bold criminal damaged a car while gaining access to its interior, stealing personal property at Preston Center.

An unknown offense occurred in the 11800 block of Welch Road.

A vehicle’s window was broken at the Preston Center during an attempted burglary.

A theft occurred at a retail store located in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

The window of a vehicle was broken, and property was stolen at Preston Center.

A car was damaged, and property was stolen in a commercial parking lot located in the 8300 block of Douglas Avenue.

21 Thursday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A car key was taken without consent by an individual who left the premises with it at a residence located in the 6800 block of Brookshire Drive.

22 Friday

An assault and robbery occurred in the 10800 block of Camellia Drive, where a chain was stolen from an individual, and the victim was dragged under a vehicle.

23 Saturday

Property was stolen from a vehicle located at a residence in the 6100 block of Luther Lane.

An assailant struck an individual with a rifle and stole his wallet in the 3200 block of Park Lane.

PHOTO: Unsplash

24 Sunday

An individual carrying 41 pounds of marijuana clearly wasn’t trying to stay under the radar of law enforcement, or under the four ounces allowed via the newly-passed proposition R, when caught on airport property near Love Field Airport in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue.