Acclaimed Cellist to Perform at HP Digitarium

Highland Park ISD’s Digitarium at Pierce Planetarium will host an intimate winter concert on Dec. 11 with internationally renowned cellist SaiSai Ding.

SaiSai has performed solos with orchestras including the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, the Saratov Symphony Orchestra in Russia, and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. He has won prizes at multiple domestic and international competitions.

SaiSai will perform for students during the school day on Dec. 11, and at 7 p.m. that evening for HPISD teachers and staff, parents, and community members.

Only 63 seats are available for each performance. Tickets will be allocated based on a short application that must be completed by both prospective student and community viewers. Applications take five to 10 minutes to complete. They will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 2.

Click HERE to learn more about the performance or complete an application.

SaiSai’s concert will begin with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major. Then, SaiSai will play the rarely performed, twentieth century piece Toccata Capricciosa, Op. 36 by Hungarian composer Miklós Rózsa.

SaiSai’s performance will be accompanied by projections onto the Digitarium’s dome that include winter scenes and creations from artist Tobias Wiethoff, who has developed images specifically for fulldome projection.

The concert will conclude with a question-and-answer with SaiSai.

Executive Director of the Moody Innovation Institute Geoffrey Orsak said he thinks audiences will enjoy interacting with the talented young artist.

“If you get a chance to come up that close to somebody with that amount of talent and skill, it’s kind of amazing,” he said. “I don’t want to say it’s like seeing Taylor Swift, but in this little space, I think he’s going to blow people away.”

The concert is presented by the Moody Innovation Institute, the Moody Advanced Professional Studies Program, and the Digitarium at Pierce Planetarium. It is sponsored by the Moody Foundation, the Moody Advanced Professional Studies Program, La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, and HP Arts.