Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

The artisan food delivery service has opened its first store, where offerings include charcuterie boxes, shakeable salads, ready-to-eat foods, build-your-own yogurt parfaits, and design-your-own snacks.

The Texas-based brand that creates designer-quality boots with western influences has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store on level one between Tommy Bahama and Intimissimi.

The American restaurant’s menu features cold seafood, snacks and shares, and main courses, as well as a variety of cocktails.

The bold flavors of Southeast Asia and classic techniques of French cooking meld to create a menu that is both innovative and comforting in this new offering from French-born Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau.

NorthPark Center Various Stores

· Hill House is offering quality products designed to enhance and celebrate life, including home, accessories, baby and kids, bridal, and apparel, on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

· The Trains at NorthPark benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is open through Jan. 5 on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s. Texas’ most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit features more than 600 trains rolling along 1,600 feet of track.