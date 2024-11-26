Comings and Goings
MOVED
Origin Bank’s Preston Financial Center Preston Center
The bank has opened a two-story flagship location centered around a concierge hub that allows customers to easily access personal and commercial banking services. The bank’s previous Preston Center location has moved to the flagship
lululemon Galleria Dallas
The fitness favorite nearly doubled its footprint on Nov. 20 when it opened at its new location on level one across from Apple.
NOW OPEN
Boxed Bites Preston Center
The artisan food delivery service has opened its first store, where offerings include charcuterie boxes, shakeable salads, ready-to-eat foods, build-your-own yogurt parfaits, and design-your-own snacks.
Lane Boots Galleria Dallas
The Texas-based brand that creates designer-quality boots with western influences has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store on level one between Tommy Bahama and Intimissimi.
Goodwins 2905 Greenville Ave.
The American restaurant’s menu features cold seafood, snacks and shares, and main courses, as well as a variety of cocktails.
Le PasSage 4205 Buena Vista St., Suite 130
The bold flavors of Southeast Asia and classic techniques of French cooking meld to create a menu that is both innovative and comforting in this new offering from French-born Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau.
NorthPark Center Various Stores
· Hill House is offering quality products designed to enhance and celebrate life, including home, accessories, baby and kids, bridal, and apparel, on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
· The Trains at NorthPark benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is open through Jan. 5 on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s. Texas’ most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit features more than 600 trains rolling along 1,600 feet of track.
COMING
GRIT LIT Infrared Heated Studio 5612 SMU Boulevard No. 200
GRIT Fitness founder Brit Wold, a People Newspapers 20 Under 40 honoree in 2023, plans to transform her SMU cycling studio location with state-of-the-art technology. After a soft opening on Dec. 14, look for the grand opening in January 2025.
Yule Love It Galleria Dallas
The Christmas branch of McKinney’s Rockin’ AB boutique will open a pop-up on level one near the outdoor plaza entrance in late November. It will offer more than 100 classic glass ornament designs and other Christmas-themed items.
Compiled by Sarah Hodges and Claudia Carson-Habeeb