Pop Up Book Sale Coming to The Plaza at Preston Center

Bookworms can stock up on their holiday favorites at The Plaza at Preston Center from Dec. 6 to 12 during the Friends of the University Park Public Library’s pop up Second Chapter Book Sale.

The book sale will be held at 4029 Northwest Pkwy. between Jos A. Banks and Bibbentuckers. Sale hours are:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 11

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12

Giftables, cookbooks, and holiday-themed books will be on display. Children’s books, adult fiction and non-fiction, classics, games and puzzles will also be available. Adult books are $5. Children’s books are $4 or three for $10. Coffee table books are $10.