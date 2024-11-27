Bozman Climbs Depth Chart Quickly for Scots at Receiver

Fast junior uses track speed to make a quick impact as HP’s leader in catches and yards

By the time many freshman football players arrive on the Highland Park campus, they are already familiar with plays and offensive concepts after two years in the middle-school system.

Cannon Bozman didn’t have that luxury. But like all good wide receivers, he caught on quickly. Two years later, he has emerged as the top target for the Scots.

“The first day of freshman football, I knew none of the plays we were supposed to know,” Bozman said. “I wanted to prove to everybody that you could move in and still play.”

Bozman grew up in the Park Cities but attended Providence Christian School through eighth grade, where he played football. He also competed alongside some of his current HP teammates in youth lacrosse.

Bozman quickly established himself for HP at the subvarsity levels before becoming a starter this season as a junior. In his first game against Rockwall-Heath, Bozman was a standout with six catches for 113 yards and a score.

During the regular season, he led the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (477), and receiving touchdowns (six). And that’s despite missing three games because of a hand injury he suffered during a nondistrict win over Jesuit Dallas on Sept. 13.

“The thing that separates Cannon is his speed. We feel like we can get a mismatch with him on a defensive back who’s not as fast,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “He’s a good route-runner and can cut on a dime. He’s really special. He makes a lot of yards after the catch.”

Bozman has been a versatile contributor primarily on screen passes and shorter routes, while also returning kickoffs. He credits dropping lacrosse last year in favor of track and field, where he became one of the leading sprinters and jumpers for the Scots.

“Doing track in the offseason helped me get a lot faster,” Bozman said. “That definitely helped me with football more than I could have known.”

He also has developed a good chemistry with his fellow receivers and with sophomore quarterback Buck Randall, who went on a church mission trip with Bozman to Senegal over the summer. Now they are hoping to lead HP’s prolific passing attack deep into the playoffs.

“We’ve gotten to know each other really well,” Bozman said. “Everybody is great in the receiver room and really bonded. We all love each other.”