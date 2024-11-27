Dallas Police Department Amplifies Recruiting Efforts

The Dallas Police Department announced a recruiting event that will take place Dec. 5-7.

Detailing incentives and benefits of the job, the announcement indicated a police officer in Dallas can expect to make between $70,314 and $91,714.

In addition to supplying required documents verifying a valid driver’s license and proof of citizenship, the invitation to apply included the following stipulations as part of the first round of assessments for DPD applicants:

1. Be a U.S. citizen.

2. Be 19 ½ years of age (60 hours from an accredited college – minimum 2.0 GPA) or Be 21 – 44 years of age (45 hours from an accredited college – minimum 2.0 GPA)

3. Have a valid driver license.

4. Must not have committed any felony or Class A Misdemeanor.

5. Have no Class B Misdemeanor convictions within the last 10 years.

6. College credit requirement will be waived if you have three (3) years of active military service and an honorable discharge, as stipulated on your DD-214, or a valid Peace Officer License.

7. Physical Fitness

8. No worse than 20/100 vision rating in either eye, correctable to 20/20.

9. No pending traffic citations or court cases.

10. Must not have been convicted of three (3) or more hazardous traffic violations in the last twenty-four (24) months. (Does not include “Deferred Adjudication” or “Driver’s Safety Course.”)

Applicant Processing Steps

1. Preliminary Interview—You will be asked about your driving history and any criminal record or illegal drug use. We will discuss with you any questions you may have regarding the application process, time required for training, etc.

2. Applicant Interview Board—You will be given an oral interview before a board of police officers and supervisors, during which you will be interviewed on a variety of police and non-police topics.

3. Polygraph Examination—Determines the validity of the answers given on previous questionnaires and interviews.

4. Background Investigation—Checks your work record, your background and the opinions and statements of people you list as references. You must also complete a personal history statement provided by the Department.

5. Psychological Examination—Includes a three-hour written exam and an interview with a psychologist.

6. Medical Examination—Includes a physical exam and urinalysis.

Physical Fitness Test: (Appropriate Athletic Wear Required)

* Vertical Jump (6.5 inches)

* Bench Press (56% of your body weight)

* Illinois Shuttle Run (24.9 seconds)

* Sit-ups (14 in 1 minute)

* 300 Meter Run (110 seconds)

* Push-ups (4 in 1 minute)

* 1.5 Miles Run (19.09 minutes)

The recruiting event site includes an invitation that reads, “To any women thinking about joining, just do it!”