Haul out the holly, break out the fruitcake, and check out some of the cheery community news featured in our December Site Reading Column.

NEWS: UP Better Suburb Than HP, Ranking Says

University Park trumps Highland Park in “crime and safety,” and “diversity,” according to rankings of the best suburbs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Niche.com. But the biggest difference between the Park Cities suburbs was “commute.” UP received an A, while HP scored a B.

COMMUNITY: Enter If You Dare: Haunted Driveway Brings Scares to Amherst Avenue

Holiday lights are already up in the Park Cities, but one home on Amherst Avenue gave trick-or-treaters some fun scares in the dark this October.

COMMUNITY: Renowned Pianist Lang Lang Headlines DSO Gala

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang made a special appearance recently at one of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s largest annual fundraisers, its 2024 Symphony Gala.

SCHOOLS: United to Learn Brings Interactive Lessons to Students

United to Learn’s Learning Launch initiative brought a petting zoo to the campus of Preston Hollow Elementary this fall. Students engaged in an experiential learning initiative by interacting with chickens, bunnies, sheep, and a donkey.