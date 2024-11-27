HP Looks to Tame Lions in Playoff Clash

After dispatching a familiar postseason foe in Frisco Wakeland, Highland Park must conquer another Frisco ISD rival in order to keep its postseason run alive.

The Scots will face Reedy in a Class 5A Division I regional semifinal on Friday at The Star in Frisco, looking to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

HP extended its winning streak to eight games by pulling away for a 38-10 victory over Wakeland in the Region II quarterfinals last week. The game showcased how the Scots (11-1) seem to be peaking at the right time, outscoring their first two postseason opponents by a combined margin of 86-10.

The HP defense stifled a high-powered Wolverines offense with standouts including an interception by Jack Morse, a fumble recovery by Anders Corn, a critical sack by Beau Jones, and a blocked punt by Martin True.

Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Buck Randall is closing in on 3,000 passing yards for the season He has 31 touchdown passes with just six interceptions, to go along with a team-high 10 rushing scores.

James Lancaster has emerged as the top backfield threat for the Scots with eight touchdowns, while Cannon Bozman leads the receiving corps in catches, yards, and scoring.

Reedy’s playoff hopes were on life support in the second quarter last week against Georgetown. But the Lions (10-2) rallied from a 31-point deficit for a thrilling 49-45 victory that sent them into the third round for the second straight year.

Jake Ferner tossed three touchdown passes, including a pair of Mason Easley, while Cade Hebel and Triston Airy combined for four rushing scores The Reedy defense shut out Georgetown in the second half after allowing 45 points before halftime.

The Lions — who started their program in 2016 — tied for the District 5-5A Div. I title during the regular season. Their offense has averaged 52 points per game during the playoffs.

The Scots have had plenty of postseason success at The Star over the past eight years but dropped their most recent game at the Dallas Cowboys facility to Denton Guyer in 2022.

Friday’s clash will be the first-ever matchup between HP and Reedy. The winner will meet either Frisco Lone Star or Midlothian in the regional final next week.