Huang Sets Backstroke Mark at TISCA Meet

A record-setting performance by Angelina Huang led Highland Park to a strong team finish at the recent TISCA North Zone swimming meet in Frisco.

Huang broke an HP school record and set a new meet record while winning the 100-yard backstroke in 55.07 seconds. The senior also placed second in the 200 individual medley.

The other podium finish for the Blue Wave came in boys diving, where freshman Cullen Kemp won both the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

HP was sixth out of 30 overall in the team standings in terms of cumulative points — fourth in the boys division and seventh in the girls division.

The TISCA meets, held at various pools throughout the state, are a primary early-season showcase providing an opportunity to meet qualifying times for Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association all-state recognition.