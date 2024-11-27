Wednesday, November 27, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jamison Thrower and W.T. White will square off with Springdale (Ark.) on Saturday in Duncanville. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Parish, WTW Highlight Games at Hoopfest

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

A handful of area boys basketball teams will spend the holiday weekend taking part in the prestigious Thanksgiving Hoopfest event in Duncanville.

Saturday’s festivities will feature dozens of teams, including many from out of state, with the goal of showcasing top college prospects. Action will take place on multiple courts throughout the day.

Among the featured games, defending TAPPS Division I state champion Parish Episcopal (10-0) will match up against powerhouse Link Academy from Branson, Missouri, at 11 a.m.

Also on the docket, W.T. White (4-2) will clash with unbeaten Springdale (Ark.) at 10:40 a.m. For early risers, St. Mark’s (2-2) will face Mansfield Lake Ridge at 8 a.m. and Hillcrest (3-5) will meet Fort Worth Eastern Hills at 9 a.m.

You May Also Like

December Site Reading

Sarah Hodges 0

HP Looks to Tame Lions in Playoff Clash

Todd Jorgenson 0

Reflection, Contemplation, Anticipation

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *