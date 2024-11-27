Parish, WTW Highlight Games at Hoopfest

A handful of area boys basketball teams will spend the holiday weekend taking part in the prestigious Thanksgiving Hoopfest event in Duncanville.

Saturday’s festivities will feature dozens of teams, including many from out of state, with the goal of showcasing top college prospects. Action will take place on multiple courts throughout the day.

Among the featured games, defending TAPPS Division I state champion Parish Episcopal (10-0) will match up against powerhouse Link Academy from Branson, Missouri, at 11 a.m.

Also on the docket, W.T. White (4-2) will clash with unbeaten Springdale (Ark.) at 10:40 a.m. For early risers, St. Mark’s (2-2) will face Mansfield Lake Ridge at 8 a.m. and Hillcrest (3-5) will meet Fort Worth Eastern Hills at 9 a.m.