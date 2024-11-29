Friday, November 29, 2024

Scots celebrate a District 7-5A  title. PHOTO: Chris McGathey
Championship Glory

History Worth Counting

New district, familiar result.

On a road trip to Midlothian, the Highland Park High School football team added to its storied history. A 38-21 victory secured the 7-5A crown in the Scots’ first year back in 5A.

For those who are counting (Aren’t we all?), that’s a state-record 59th district title — the 10th in a row. 

