HP Surges Past Reedy, Into Quarterfinals

FRISCO — It’s no coincidence that with Highland Park back in Class 5A Division I this season, the Scots will again be playing football in December.

HP shut down Frisco Reedy on Friday in a 31-12 victory in a Region II semifinal at The Star, thanks to another combination of dominating defense and efficient offense.

The Scots (12-1) extended their winning streak to nine games overall, and will meet Frisco Lone Star in the regional final on Dec. 6, back at the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sophomore quarterback Buck Randall passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as HP pulled away after reaching the end zone on back-to-back drives before halftime.

“Buck was hot and we were getting receivers open,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “Every once in a while, we would get a running play that would work, but nothing consistent. Throwing the football and making big plays was the key for us.”

Meanwhile, the Scots again stifled another high-powered offense. Reedy rallied from a 31-point deficit a week ago against Georgetown, but couldn’t come close to mustering a repeat performance against HP, which controlled the clock and field position while limiting big plays.

“They played great again. They’ve been playing great all year,” Allen said of the HP defense. “I’m really proud of the effort and the intensity. They really played hard.”

The Scots squandered an early scoring chance on an opening drive that reached the Reedy 5-yard line after a Randall completion to Benton Owens on third-and-long, but ended with a missed field goal.

HP atoned on the next possession, following a lengthy punt return by Owens. Randall scored on a 13-yard scramble.

The Scots struck twice in a three-minute span in the second quarter, both on long touchdown strikes from Randall — 48 yards to Cannon Bozman and 30 yards to Owens — to extend the margin to 21-0.

The Lions (10-3), who racked up more than 500 yards of total offense a week earlier, were limited to 67 yards in an empty first half by HP. Reedy quarterback Jake Ferner threw for more than 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, but connected on just four throws before halftime.

The Scots were equally adept applying pressure on Ferner and stopping the running game, with versatile linebackers Jack Morse and Anders Corn leading the way.

The Lions found a better rhythm in the second half, yet the damage was done. Cade Hebel’s 2-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play drive to cut the deficit to 24-6.

HP essentially put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter, when Randall and Bozman hooked up on a 25-yard score on a fourth-down play.

“He’s got lots of experience for a young player,” Allen said of Randall, who surpassed 3,000 passing yards in his first varsity season. “He’s poised and very coachable, and he learns from each game.”

Reedy managed a noteworthy late touchdown on a long fourth-down throw from Ferner to Jackson Ford, who made a remarkable one-handed grab at the goal line.

Bozman caught a game-high six passes for 93 yards, while James Lancaster led all rushers with 70 yards on 13 attempts. Triston Airy paced the Lions with 65 yards on the ground, most of which came in the second half.

It was the lowest-scoring game of the season for Reedy, which averaged 52 points in its first two playoff games. The HP defense hasn’t surrendered a first-half touchdown in four consecutive contests.

The win sets up a showdown next week against Lone Star, which will be HP’s third consecutive game against a team from Frisco ISD. The Rangers — who tied with Reedy for the District 6-5A title during the regular season — advanced with a comeback victory over Midlothian on Friday.