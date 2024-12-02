Dallas Animal Services Helps Bissell Empty the Shelters

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters, waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-17. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 300,000 pets nationwide find loving homes.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives as our nation’s shelters continue to take in more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, adding, “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it’s a lifeline for shelter pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season.”

The dog population at DAS is currently at 133% capacity, and it urgently needs to be reduced to prepare for some much-needed repairs. These repairs are crucial for the well-being of our pets, and your support in adopting or fostering a pet will make a significant difference.

These much-needed facility improvements have already begun in smaller areas, and DAS aims to be below 100% capacity for dogs before we begin in our largest areas.

“As the city of Dallas continues to enhance their facilities, they are seeking opportunities within the community to connect animals with loving forever homes. These animals are eager to become members of a family,” said Paul Ramon, Director of DAS. “Additionally, if you can open your heart and home as a foster through the holiday season, your support would mean the world to us and them. Together, we can make a lasting difference.”

All Dallas Animal Services adoptions are free, and DAS may be able to accommodate out-of-state adoptions. Adoptions include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and engraved ID tag. By adopting from DAS, you’re not only getting a new furry friend but also contributing to our life-saving mission of finding loving homes for all pets. Your act of kindness will bring joy and hope to these pets.

All pets in need of loving homes can be viewed at BeDallas90.org.