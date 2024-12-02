NorthPark Center is Ready for the Holidays

NorthPark Center’s holiday decorations are up. This holiday season, the decor raises the bar for the shopping mall known for its internationally acclaimed art.

Along with visits with Santa Claus and a life-size LEGO Santa, the first floor of NorthPark Center is showcasing Peppermint Square, NorthPark North Pole, and the Incredible Edible Edifice.

The LEGO Santa took two master builders more than 180 hours to create and is made of over 32,000 bricks. Peppermint Square, NorthPark North Pole, and The Incredible Edible Edifice were made by artist Suzanne O’Brien and feature tiny details just for NorthPark. Santa Claus, of course, arrived from the North Pole on a sled led by reindeer.

Visits, portraits, stories, and songs, are brought to NorthPark Center by a partnerships with the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas’ A Season of Giving, a special program that raises funds through signature holiday programs: Visits and Portraits with Santa, Movies with a Mission, and the Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

NorthPark Center’s internationally acclaimed 20th and 21st century permanent art installations, comprised of nearly 50 works from the Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger Collection with additional works on loan from the Nasher Sculpture Center, can also be found across the mall during regular mall hours.