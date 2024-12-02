Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 25-Dec. 1

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TRASHY THIEF

Reported at 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 27: A crafty criminal stole $3,664 in cash from Christian Louboutin in Highland Park Village, perhaps by dropping the money into a trash can and retrieving it after the garbage was taken outside.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Tuesday

A man from Indiana accused of theft was arrested about 8:39 p.m. on on Emerson Avenue.

27 Wednesday

Reported at 11:11 a.m.: A greedy thief got more than groceries from Tom Thumb in Snider Plaza on Nov. 26 by taking a laptop, laptop bag, and credit card from an unlocked 2022 Ford PK Ranger.

Officers investigated a traffic violation and arrested a man on a warrant at about 9:45 p.m. on Lovers Lane.

28 Thursday

A 21-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication inside a business on Mockingbird Lane at about 4:14 a.m.

29 Friday

A sneaky thief swiped a 2018 Cadillac CTS-V from The Plaza at Preston Center at about 8:36 p.m.

30 Saturday

A man reported online harassment at about 9:40 a.m. on Rankin Avenue.

A porch pirate stole a package from a home in the 4400 block of Greenbrier Drive at about 10:28 a.m.

A ruffian committed credit or debit card abuse at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 8400 block of Preston Road before 12:41 p.m.

A no-good hacker stole four golf bags, golf clubs, two range finders, a leather scorecard holder, golf glove holders, golf gloves, golf balls, head covers, a golf ball retriever, golf towels, a club scrub cleaner, and golf brushes from a 2017 Ford on Hyer Avenue at about 7:38 p.m.

1 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A dangerous driver did not stop after hitting a teenage biker in a crosswalk on Hillcrest Avenue at about 5:53 p.m. The boy was not injured, and was released to his father.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

A reckless roadster struck the side mirror of a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 at about 12 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane, then drove off without leaving information.

30 Saturday

Officers found a mid-sized Trek Skye mountain bike in the 5000 block of Auburndale Avenue at about 10:18 a.m.

A 45-year-old was arrested on a warrant at about 11:48 p.m. in the 5400 block of Cambridge Avenue.

1 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

The porch pirate who dropped off an empty lululemon box and stole two packages from a home in the 4800 Abbott Avenue before 4:10 p.m. may have been disappointed with his loot: prenatal vitamins and a woman’s pilates outfit.

The careless cruiser who hit a Mercedes-Benz GL450 before 5:20 p.m. in the Highland Park Village parking lot was caught on camera by a witness, who shared the photos with police officers.

A purse poacher snatched a Michael Kors handbag containing reading glasses, about $200 cash, a passport, a Mastercard, and two VISA cards before 7 p.m. while the bag’s owner dined at Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village.