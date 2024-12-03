More Charges in Nov. 22 Fatal Crash

A man faces additional felony charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Preston Road last month that killed a 44-year-old woman and left a boy in critical condition.

32-year-old Alexis Ruiz of Irving is charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, with a bond set at $50,000, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, also a second-degree felony, with a bond set at $30,000.

Ruiz is also accused of attempting to flee the scene of the accident. He faces two more felony charges for allegedly violating a section of the Texas Transportation Code requiring drivers involved in a collision that is reasonably likely to result in injury or death to remain at or return to the scene, and to determine whether another individual is likely to require aid.

According to reports, a Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Lovers Lane at a high speed when it ran a red light at about 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 22, colliding with another vehicle heading north on Preston Road.

The collision pushed that vehicle into three other vehicles that were stopped at the red light westbound on Lovers Lane.

Ruiz was arrested by University Park police about a block away from the accident.

44-year-old Ana Gonzalez was found deceased on the scene. The boy was taken to Presbyterian in critical condition.

Ruiz is in custody at the Dallas County Jail. University Park officials said that the accident investigation is ongoing.