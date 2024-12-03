Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 25-Dec.1

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO THRILLS WHEN CAUGHT WITH PILLS

Unprescribed white pills were found on a shopper at NorthPark Center on Nov. 25.

25 Monday

A vehicle was broken into, and property was stolen in the 7200 block of Baxtershire Drive.

The front license plate was removed without permission from a vehicle parked in a commercial lot located in the 7700 block of West Northwest Highway.

Merchandise was taken without consent from a retail store located in NorthPark Center.

26 Tuesday

A vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent in the 6100 block of Park Lane.

A vehicle was abandoned in the 6700 block of LBJ Freeway.

A criminal trespass affidavit was issued at a gas station located in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A hit and run incident occurred at a property located in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

A theft of an undisclosed nature was reported at NorthPark Center.

27 Wednesday

A vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent from a business parking lot located in the 5100 block of Lovers Lane.

28 Thursday

A hit and run incident occurred at a property located in the 7500 block of Villanova Street.

29 Friday

Three individuals broke into a residence located in the 5200 block of Yolanda Lane and stole watches from inside the home.

An unspecified theft occurred at an apartment complex located in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

30 Saturday

An individual’s vehicle located in a commercial parking lot in the 8300 block of Douglas Avenue was entered without permission and property was stolen.

1 Sunday

A criminal stole property from inside a vehicle located in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.