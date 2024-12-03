TCA Students Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids in Need

In keeping with the spirit of the holiday season, lower school students at Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) packed over 1,212 gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child, which delivers gifts to children affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, famine, and disease.

Students gathered and packed items for kids of all ages, including personal notes for each recipient.

Operation Christmas Child is a national project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Its mission is to provide children in need around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

At nearly 5,000 locations across the nation, 80,000 volunteers help bring a little Christmas joy to children.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, visit: HERE