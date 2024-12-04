HPISD Tech Outage Could Last All Week

A network outage in Highland Park ISD that families were notified of on Dec. 2 could continue for the remainder of the week, the district said in a Dec. 3 email message to parents and staff.

The message said that crews were working to restore services.

“While we do not have internet access, our teachers are pivoting to a more traditional learning environment with onsite materials. Additionally, our curriculum team is supporting our teachers with resources to ensure quality learning continues,” the message stated.

Security systems, cameras, and doors were not impacted by the outage, according to the message. The email provided temporary phone numbers for each campus, HPISD administration, and athletics.

The district did not have additional information to provide about the outage, officials said the morning of Dec. 4.