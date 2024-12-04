Park Cities Kick Off The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

’Tis the season for hot chocolate, treats, and tree lightings in the Park Cities.

University Park residents gathered to celebrate the holiday season in Centennial Park on Dec. 1. Festivities included holiday carols, dance performances, letters to Santa, ice skating, a snow slide with real snow, and visits with St. Nick himself.

Almost 2-year-old Harper Hahn enjoys the Elena’s Children’s Park Tree Lighting. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

The tree in Elena’s Children’s Park was illuminated on Dec. 3 during a gathering of neighbors that featured carols from Highland Park High School’s Lads and Lassies, cookies, and hot chocolate.

The park was inspired by the life of 3-year-old Mary Elena Franklin, who died in an automobile accident on August 2, 1997. It celebrates all children, and remembers those in the Park Cities who have been lost.

Kirk Dooley, a friend of the Franklins and member of the original committee, led neighborhood children in a countdown to lighting the tree.

“Remember how special of a place this is,” city manager Robbie Corder said after reading the names of children memorialized in the park this year. “And just remember how special it is to celebrate during the holidays with your loved ones and your children.”

Highland Park residents will celebrate the season at the town’s annual tree lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Landmark Pecan Tree, 4202 Armstrong Parkway. Festivities will include activities, goodies, and treats.