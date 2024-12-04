Teens Combine Musical Talent For Good

Edge of the Desert strikes positive notes for DFW Angels Light the Night Gala

Five young musicians from three area schools are using their musical talents for more than just entertainment — they’re amplifying the voices of children and youth in foster care.

Teaming up with DFW Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting foster children and families, The Edge of the Desert band members performed at the organization’s Light the Night Gala Nov. 9 at Bent Tree Country Club.

Band members Garrett Clark, Joshua Chan, and Yusuf Zaman, eighth-grade students at Greenhill School, formed the band after meeting in fifth grade band class, later adding vocalist Alexandra Gamble, a seventh-grade student at Parish Episcopal School. Harper Spellicy, also an eighth-grade student at Greenhill, was then asked to join the group, “because her voice is amazing,” Joshua said. Reese Danielson, a sophomore at Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts who plays the electric bass, was recently added as the fifth member of the band.

Alexandra Gamble

Joshua, who’s been playing the piano since age 6 and the drums since fourth grade, credited the percussion instrument with helping him concentrate.

“I’m always moving around so the drums keep me busy, and I like creating new beats,” said Joshua, adding what drew him to the instrument was both the mental and physical appeal. “I get to use all four limbs,” he said.

Inspired by his great-grandmother’s upbringing, teaming up with a foster care program was something the young musician felt compelled to do.

“She was a foster child growing up … after she lost her parents when she was 12, she had to find her path on her own. I feel grateful for my own family, and my parents keep reminding me that it’s important to lift others as we climb,” Joshua said.

The band members all agreed on performing the song, “I Lived” by OneRepublic at the Light the Night Gala, Garrett conveying the song was relatable to many.

The young musician, who specifically learned to play the acoustic guitar for the group’s performance of the song, did so, “well, because the song required it.”

Garrett, who practices up to an hour nightly, still prefers to play the electric guitar.

“It’s what I started with, and you can jam way harder,” he said.

The teens hope to inspire other artists to use their talents and passions to get involved.

“I’m sure teens everywhere can think of someone who needs mentoring, so I hope this event can encourage teens to reach out and be a supportive friend or mentor to someone struggling,” Joshua said. “Kids everywhere can relate to struggles and many of us have supportive parents … but not everyone does, and I can’t imagine trying to navigate through life and school without trusted adults.”