WTW Overwhelms Hillcrest in 13-5A Opener

W.T. White rolled to an early double-digit lead and never looked back during Tuesday’s District 13-5A girls basketball opener at Hillcrest.

The Longhorns cruised past their neighborhood rivals 73-32 to begin their quest for a second consecutive league title.

Dany Diaz led three WTW players in double figures with 25 points, followed by Leslie Ineza with 19 points and freshman Portia Danso with 13. The Longhorns (5-6, 1-0) led 32-12 at halftime. They will return home on Friday to meet South Oak Cliff.

Sophomore guard Clauriannys Berrios poured in 15 points to pace the Lady Panthers (7-9, 0-1) who dropped their third straight game. They will travel to face Adamson on Friday.