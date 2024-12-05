From Panthers to Pistons, Basketball Belief Motivates Jenkins

After cross-country college journey, ex-Hillcrest guard a determined NBA rookie

It’s a good thing Daniss Jenkins stopped listening to the naysayers who dismissed his chances of playing Division I college basketball, let alone in the NBA.

The former Hillcrest High School standout used their doubts to fuel his determination during a hardwood odyssey that took him to four schools in five years — and ultimately, to fulfilling his lifelong goal.

Jenkins signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons as an undrafted free agent this summer, and made his debut with the team on Oct. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“There was no place I wanted to play besides the NBA,” said Jenkins, who likely will split time this season between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League. “It’s crazy that I was blessed to do it, and my dream came true.”

Jenkins starred for two seasons at Hillcrest, avoiding parties in favor of early mornings in the gym and on the track. The 6-foot-3 guard became one of the top offensive players in Dallas after transferring from DeSoto.

“That’s when everything changed for me. I took a leap of faith. I found who I was as a person. I found everything that I was playing for and went about proving people wrong,” Jenkins said. “That kind of drove me every single day. There was a fire burning inside of me.”

Following his graduation in 2019, he accepted a scholarship offer from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. Jenkins made an immediate impact despite his first season being cut short by the pandemic.

A coaching change prompted him to enter the transfer portal, which landed him at Odessa College for a season. What seemed like a step backward turned out to be necessary for Jenkins.

“None of the schools who were contacting me felt right,” he said. “I had some things I still had to work on before I could get to that level.”

Jenkins showcased some improved perimeter shooting and point-guard skills in securing conference MVP honors at Odessa. Among those taking notice was Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who lured Jenkins to Iona College in suburban New York.

“We had a great year at Iona. He told me he wanted me to be his point guard at St. John’s. That was a no-brainer,” Jenkins said of Pitino taking the St. John’s job prior to his final year of eligibility. “I’m blessed the way that my journey was because I’ve had great coaches and they have pushed me.”

He led the Red Storm in scoring and garnered all-Big East recognition, which was enough to earn a contract offer from the Pistons. After impressing coaches during summer league and training camp, he made the opening-day roster as a rookie.

Wherever his basketball adventure leads next, Jenkins hopes to eventually go into coaching and inspire the next generation of hoopers with his story. But first, he has some unfinished business in Detroit.

“I was built for this moment. Nothing was ever easy in my life. I played a lot of different roles,” he said. “That brings out my best. It proves who I really am.”