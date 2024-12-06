Friday, December 6, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Casa Brava is slated to open spring 2025 in Preston Commons PHOTO: LoopNet
Food Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Steakhouse Coming to University Park in Spring 2025

Kersten Rettig 0 Comments , , , ,

The space in Preston Commons once occupied by Nick & Sam’s Grill is getting new life as Casa Brava, described in Restaurant Hospitality magazine as a steakhouse featuring a Mexican twist complemented by Japanese-inspired elements, such as sushi and raw bar offerings.

Big Dill Hospitality, a Carrollton-based restaurant company under the culinary leadership of Chef Omar Flores, told the magazine the restaurant will open in Spring of next year. Big Dill Hospitality operates Muchacho Tex-Mex, across the street in The Plaza at Preston Center; Even Coast, a seafood and steak restaurant which opened this summer in Addison; and Whistle Britches, a restaurant known for its chicken and biscuits with locations in Plano and Southlake.

Chef Flores earned two James Beard Award nominations for his exceptional Spanish cuisine at Casa Rubia, which was, at the time, the darling of Trinity Groves. Casa Rubia closed in 2017.

Casa Brava is moving into the space left vacant when Nick & Sam’s Grill closed in July 2021. The space has been vacant ever since.

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

You May Also Like

HPISD Affected by Ransomware

Sarah Hodges 0

Wesley Prep Students Present Gifts to Angel Tree

Claudia Carson-Habeeb 0

Tooth Treatments, Festival Fun, And an Eye-Catching SUV

William Taylor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *