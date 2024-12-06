Steakhouse Coming to University Park in Spring 2025

The space in Preston Commons once occupied by Nick & Sam’s Grill is getting new life as Casa Brava, described in Restaurant Hospitality magazine as a steakhouse featuring a Mexican twist complemented by Japanese-inspired elements, such as sushi and raw bar offerings.

Big Dill Hospitality, a Carrollton-based restaurant company under the culinary leadership of Chef Omar Flores, told the magazine the restaurant will open in Spring of next year. Big Dill Hospitality operates Muchacho Tex-Mex, across the street in The Plaza at Preston Center; Even Coast, a seafood and steak restaurant which opened this summer in Addison; and Whistle Britches, a restaurant known for its chicken and biscuits with locations in Plano and Southlake.

Chef Flores earned two James Beard Award nominations for his exceptional Spanish cuisine at Casa Rubia, which was, at the time, the darling of Trinity Groves. Casa Rubia closed in 2017.

Casa Brava is moving into the space left vacant when Nick & Sam’s Grill closed in July 2021. The space has been vacant ever since.