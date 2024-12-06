Tooth Treatments, Festival Fun, And an Eye-Catching SUV

Editor’s note: If you occasionally focus your lenses on Preston Hollow happenings and would like to share, please email your high-resolution images with your name and an explanation of your pictures to editor@peoplenewspapers.com.

Better by the dozen

Dentistry with a Heart, a Rotary Club of Park Cities service project, marked its 12th year by treating 26 patients at the Agape Clinic.

Rotarians helped with intake and organization while volunteer dentists, hygienists, and staff provided extractions, fillings, and cleanings for the pre-screened patients, who had been referred by the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and the Agape Clinic.

“The $35,690.00 of dentistry accomplished improved the lives of our patients and provided an opportunity for all volunteers to make a difference,” Dr. Michael Rainwater said.

A fall festival for the ages

Fall festival fun. Courtesy Preston of the Park Cities

Fall festivals aren’t just for elementary schools and their pupils.

Event planners at the Preston of the Park Cities senior living community know they make an ideal opportunity for residents and their families to enjoy a day of laughter and fun.

The Oct. 16 affair at the community on Sherry Lane included a pie walk, pumpkin painting, handmade jewelry maker, and such fall treats as artisan cheese and apple cider.

It’s electric!

Electric Garden Soirée. Park Place Porsche Dallas

The Porsche Macan Electric mid-sized SUV debuted at an exclusive Electric Garden Soirée, which drew several hundred guests in cocktail attire to Neiman Marcus’ garden at NorthPark Center for drinks, bites, and a look at the luxury vehicle.

“The event beautifully blended luxury, style and innovation, celebrating the future of electric driving with the Porsche Macan Electric in a creative and vibrant setting,” said Patrick Huston, Park Place Porsche Dallas general manager.