Wesley Prep Students Present Gifts to Angel Tree

Wesley Prep Second Graders welcomed Major Dawn McFarland, one of the Salvation Army’s Commanders for the North Texas Area, to campus Dec. 6.

During chapel, McFarland was presented a check for over $2,000 and loads of gifts for Angel Tree angels.

The second grade class, who sold donuts to raise funds for the Salvation Army, found clever ways to market their project, including dressing in fun themed costumes and holding up signage during carpool. The student-led outreach project also coordinated with their math program as the students budgeted their funds to fulfill the wishes of their angels.