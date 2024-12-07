Flash Mob Takes Preston Center By Surprise

Meandering through the main drag in Preston Center Plaza today gave witness to some pop-up joy courtesy of a group of Preston Hollow and Park Cities dancers determined to bring some joyful holiday cheer to the area.

Photo: Claudia Carson-Habeeb

With no advanced notice, the Dallas Dance Fitness performers showcased 25 dancers as well as five crew members working behind the scenes to bring the energized flash mob to the unexpected passersby by surprise.

Crowds gathered along the streets, many vehicles double-parking to watch the pom poms fly through the air; visitors peering over the upper parking garage levels watched and recorded video of the dance team performing their holiday dance.

If you missed Friday’s fun at Preston Center Plaza, there’s no need to fret. The Flash Mob plans to pop up in many more locations across the city today, Dec 7.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

Flash Mob #1 at 11:15 am at Klyde Warren Park Circular Star Area (east side of park)

Flash Mob #2 at 11:30 am at Klyde Warren Park Stage

Flash Mob #3 at 11:50 am at AT&T Discovery District Sculptural Structure Area

Flash Mob #4 at 12:00 pm at AT&T Discovery District Christmas Tree Area

Flash Mob #5 at 1:50 pm at Snider Plaza in front of Crisp & Green

Flash Mob #6 at 2:20 pm inside NorthPark Center at the Nordstrom and Apple Store Area

Flash Mob #7 at 2:40 pm inside NorthPark Center on the Mezzanine Level in front of the AMC Theater

Flash Mob #8 at 3:00 pm outside of NorthPark Center in the Courtyard Area in front of Louis Vuitton

Rumor has it, the women are pretty darn good at all types of dancing and may mix things up a bit depending on the location — and their enthusiasm has proved contagious to all those witnessing their high-energy performances.

And for anyone interested in joining the dance class, Amy Dodson and Courtenay Strey are two veterans eager to show the ropes to anyone ready for some laid back fun and energetic dance moves.

Dodson recommends reaching out to Alana at Dallas Dance Fitness for information. Alana’s dance teams refer to her as the group’s class creator, talented choreographer, and dance guru.