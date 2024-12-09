Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 2-7

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RUBBISH RAIDER

A porch pirate ripped into a package delivered to a home in the 4000 block of Gillon Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, and replaced its contents with garbage and food.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 7:37 a.m.: A report of suspicious activity in the 8300 block of Preston Road resulted in the emergency detention of a 24-year-old man due to mental illness with a risk of harm.

3 Tuesday

Reported at 9:52 p.m.: A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Mockingbird Lane for criminal trespass and assault on a public servant.

4 Wednesday

A woman reported identity theft at 1:28 p.m. on Asbury Avenue.

A reckless roadster made a run for it after striking an Oncor power pole at about 6:38 p.m. on Preston Road.

6 Friday

A brazen burglar struck a vehicle and building on Hanover Street at about 9:10 a.m. and stole a birth certificate, social security card, two Amazon Echos, and one gold house key.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Monday

Someone may have left behind an earring when they were sprung from the Highland Park Temporary Holding Facility. The earring was booked into the Highland Park Department of Public Safety property at about 6:30 a.m.

Reported at 10:26 a.m.: A fraudster altered a check mailed by a resident of the 3200 block of St John’s Drive to change the recipient and increase the amount from $1,875 to $5,870.

A sneaky thief stole an employee’s iPhone 15 Pro Max before 5:25 p.m. when she put the phone down on a shelf underneath some clothing at FRAME in Highland Park Village. The employee’s driver’s licence, $80, and Apple Card were inside the phone case.

3 Tuesday

Reported at 10 a.m.: A mischief maker may have fired a bullet into a construction site in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway, breaking a window of the home on the site.

A woman was arrested on a felony warrant at about 10:37 a.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 4:23 p.m.: A corrupt customer made a gold “Freya” bracelet worth $450 vanish inside a fitting room at Veronica Beard in Highland Park Village on Nov. 29.

4 Wednesday

A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, a parole violation, and on a warrant at about 4:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

A Stoney Clover Lane fanny pack that fell out of a carriage ride near the 4400 blocks of Livingston, Edmonson, or Fairfax Avenues at about 7:45 p.m. was recovered by a thief who used the credit cards in it to make purchases at Target and Ross.

5 Thursday

Reported at 12:06 p.m. A Lexus GX 550 that was stolen overnight from behind a home in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue was recovered by the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

6 Friday

A woman was arrested for public intoxication at about 1 a.m. in Highland Park Village.