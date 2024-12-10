Bears Cap Busy Stretch with Blowout Win

After starting the basketball season with 18 games in just over six weeks, mostly on the road, Ursuline heads into a well-deserved break with a convincing victory.

The Bears rolled past Parish Episcopal 64-27 on Tuesday for their most lopsided win of the season, while also equaling their highest point total. Ursuline led 40-11 at halftime.

The Bears (8-10) will travel to face Hockaday on Dec. 17 before returning home two days later against Greenhill. The Panthers (1-8) will try to snap a seven-game skid on Friday against Carrollton Prince of Peace.