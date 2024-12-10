Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 2-8

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POLICE NOT KEEN ON DRIVER FLEEING SCENE

After colliding with another vehicle and causing damage, an individual fled the scene of the accident in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road on Dec. 4.

3 Tuesday

Theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

An unspecified theft occurred at a retail store located in the Preston Royal Shopping Center.

An unspecified offense occurred in a commercial parking lot located in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane.

4 Wednesday

A driver who was involved in a major wreck in the 8900 block of Inwood Road was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

5 Thursday

Vandalism of property occurred at a residence located in the 10600 block of Lennox Lane.

A trespassing warning was issued at a grocery store located in the Preston Royal Shopping Center.

A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

6 Friday

An embezzlement charge was issued to an individual who took money without consent from a business located in the 7100 block of Inwood Road.

A motor vehicle theft occurred in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

The theft of a pick-up truck occurred in the 4200 block of Northcrest Road.

A theft occurred at a residence located in the 4400 block of Southcrest Road.

7 Saturday

Property was taken without permission from a vehicle located in the 5200 block of Ravine Drive.

A trailer located in the 9200 block of Hathaway Street was entered without consent and property was stolen.