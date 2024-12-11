Area Campuses Focused on Episcopal Identity, Dignity

Atlanta author Beth-Sarah Wright challenges, encourages North Texas schools

By: John Holt

What difference does Episcopal identity make, particularly in an academic setting, and how can educators live that out more authentically in a way that promotes dignity?

Beth-Sarah Wright, an Atlanta-based author, speaker, and founder of Thrive with Dignity LLC, helps schools and others answer questions like those.

The National Association of Episcopal Schools (NAES) chose one of her books – Dignity: Seven Strategies for Creating Authentic Community – as the featured book for 2023, and a year later campus leaders are still looking to her for insight and inspiration.

“We have set our theme for the year as dignity as we spend the year considering her messages,” said Julie McLeod, head of school at Good Shepherd Episcopal School.

Good Shepherd in August hosted more than 200 Episcopal School educators from across the region for a day of learning, collaboration, and community with Wright as the featured speaker.

“Dr. Wright’s presentation was both inspiring and grounding,” McLeod said.

Matt Rush, the Allen Meyer Family head of school at Parish Episcopal School, echoed those sentiments.

“Moreover, she encouraged us to be proud of the Episcopal Identity we espouse, as our school endeavors to encourage young people to grow into thoughtful, inclusive people of character and purpose,” he said.

Other area schools represented included Episcopal School of Dallas, St. John’s Episcopal School, and St. Michael Episcopal School.

“I was so impressed by the collaboration of the Episcopal Schools,” Wright said. “The fact that they’ve come together to learn more and really explore Episcopal Identity is tremendous.”

Her book details the importance of organizations being authentic to who they say they are and diving deep into implementing her seven DIGNITY Lens strategies: diversity, identity, growth, nurture, integrity, transparency, and yield.

Wright sees her role as a partner with schools and organizations to ask catalytic questions to help identify gaps and increase capacity to make progress on the gaps rather than simply providing suggestions to close them.

“Part of a leader’s role is to be able to motivate others to take up the hard work that is adaptive change,” Wright said.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church rector, the Rev. Michael Mills, said the author’s presence and presentations served as powerful reminders that, in Episcopal tradition, actions and attitudes all flow from the baptismal font and the promises made there.

“Each person has dignity, (Dr. Wright) reminded us again and again,” Mills said. “And as Episcopalians, we have promised to do our best to see that dignity, respected and protected.”

Content writer John Holt does public relations for Good Shepherd Episcopal School.