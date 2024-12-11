Thursday, December 12, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Ellington Heis scored 22 points during Highland Park's win over Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

Fast Start Keys HP Girls in 12-5A Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and surged to victory in the District 12-5A girls basketball opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots posted a 54-45 win over Carrollton Creekview, led by 22 points from sophomore Ellington Heis. Kate Danner added 12 for HP, which earned its second-best offensive output of the season. Kenya Swindall tallied a game-high 23 points for Creekview.

The Lady Scots (8-8, 1-0) will travel to face Frisco Lone Star on Friday. They will not return home again until Dec. 31 against Carrollton R.L. Turner.

You May Also Like

Santa Claus Is Coming to the Park Cities

Sarah Hodges 0

HPHS Club, Community to Team Up to Prepare Meals for Malnourished Children

Sarah Hodges 0

The Bubble Lounge Toasts to Six Years of Heartfelt Storytelling

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *