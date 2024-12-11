Fast Start Keys HP Girls in 12-5A Opener

Highland Park opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and surged to victory in the District 12-5A girls basketball opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots posted a 54-45 win over Carrollton Creekview, led by 22 points from sophomore Ellington Heis. Kate Danner added 12 for HP, which earned its second-best offensive output of the season. Kenya Swindall tallied a game-high 23 points for Creekview.

The Lady Scots (8-8, 1-0) will travel to face Frisco Lone Star on Friday. They will not return home again until Dec. 31 against Carrollton R.L. Turner.